Mumbai Weather Update, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for today’s CSK vs KKR match

The wait is finally over as IPL 2022 kickstarts from Saturday with Chennai Super Kings clashing against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will be conducting the season opener.

Both Chennai and Kolkata are coming after brilliant performances in the previous edition. The Super Kings finished in second place in the points table with nine wins and five losses. They followed it up with a win over Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier. KKR, on the other hand, ended the group stage at fourth place and defeated RCB and DC to reach the final showdown.

Chennai will be doing title defense this year as they defeated the Knight Riders by 27 runs. However, both the teams will be looking in a new color as there has been a massive change in the leadership. Ravindra Jadeja has been handed the CSK captaincy while Shreyas Iyer has replaced Eoin Morgan.

The Super Kings have Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande, and Adam Milne as some of the new faces in the franchise. Kolkata also roped in players like Ajinkya Rahane, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and Sam Billings in the auction.

Weather report

Weather is unlikely to interrupt as Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will play in the curtain-raiser of IPL 2022. The precipitation chances are minimal while partly cloudy weather conditions are forecasted for March 26, Saturday. The temperature will be around 29 degrees celsius with wind speed and humidity likely to be 23 km/h and 65 percent.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) probable playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI: Dwayne Bravo, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk)

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Shivam Mavi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tim Southee, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell

