Mumbai Weather Update, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for today’s CSK vs SRH match

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings are enduring a horrific campaign so far in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League under their new skipper Ravindra Jadeja. Chennai need to make some radical adjustments in their team selection as well as performance going forward if they wish to defend their title. And, these changes should come into effect as soon as in their next game when they will take on Kane Williamson’s SunRisers Hyderabad. The match between the two formidable sides is scheduled to take place at DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

SunRisers are also struggling to adapt to life following the departure of their star duo of Rashid Khan and David Warner. The 2016 IPL winners were beaten by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their most recent fixture.

Batting first, Lucknow posted 169/7 in 20 overs, courtesy of KL Rahul’s blistering 68-run knock. In reply, SunRisers managed 157/9 and in the process conceded the match by 12 runs. Hyderabad lost their opening game to inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals by 61 runs last month.

Weather report

The Mumbai weather is expected to be sunny on Saturday. However, the game could get interrupted by passing showers as there are 10 percent chances of precipitation. The wind speed will be around 19 km/h while the humidity will be around 61 percent during the match between Chennai and Hyderabad. The temperature will hover around 27 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Staring XI:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

