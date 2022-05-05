Mumbai Weather Update, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for today’s DC vs SRH match

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals are set to take on each other on Thursday for the first time in IPL 2022. The match is slated to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals will aim for a win against Hyderabad to keep their chances of qualifying for the playoffs alive. In their last match, Rishabh Pant’s men suffered a six-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. Delhi are presently at seventh spot in the IPL standings with eight points from nine matches.

On the other hand, Hyderabad come into the fixture after conceding a 13-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings. Hyderabad’s bowling unit performed terribly in the match against Chennai as the defending IPL champions posted a mammoth total of 202 runs losing just two wickets. Hyderabad pace bowler T Natarajan bagged two wickets in the match.

In reply, Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran exhibited a valiant batting show as he scored 64 not out off 33 balls. But Pooran’s heroics did not pay off eventually as Kane Williamson’s men could only manage to reach a total of 189/6 in 20 overs.

Hyderabad are currently placed at fourth spot with 10 points from nine matches.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Thursday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Delhi vs Hyderabad game as there is zero chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 13 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 29 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 79 per cent.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Starting XI:

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

