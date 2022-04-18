Mumbai Weather Update For RR vs KKR IPL 2022: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

Brabourne Stadium is all set to host what promises to be an exciting game of cricket between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, part of the ongoing IPL 2022. Both RR and KKR have strong sides at their disposal and are expected to put up a good fight on Monday.

Jos Buttler has emerged as the wrecker-in-chief for the inaugural champions. He is the leading run-scorer of IPL 2022 and is one of the main reasons behind the Royals’ impressive run so far. Another pillar for RR has to be their legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The Indian spinner is breathing fire with the ball and is the top contender for the purple cap.

While the bowlers are doing good in the tournament, RR will hope for a better performance from the batters. Apart from Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer, all the other players have yet to show some consistency with the bat. It is high time for their skipper Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal to score runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are heavily dependent on all-rounder Andre Russell. Apart from Russell, others haven’t been as consistent in scoring runs for the team. Opener Venkatesh Iyer looks a bit jaded while the inclusion of Aaron Finch didn’t help them either. Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana are the other two dependable batters for them.

There are problems with the ball as well. Pat Cummins has been conceding a lot of runs while Varun Chakravarthy isn’t bowling like his usual self. The team needs to come up with effective performances at the earliest to improve their position from the sixth place.

Weather report

The weather forecast for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders encounter suggests pleasent conditions. The temperature is expected to be in the range of 29 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius. There will be no interruption due to weather as the precipitation chances are just five percent. Humidity and wind speed are expected to be around 64 percent and 21 km/h.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) probable playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (Captain WK), Rassie Van Der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Ravi Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Aman Hakim Khan

