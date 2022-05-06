Mumbai Weather Update, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for Tomorrow’s GT vs MI match

Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Tomorrow’s IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians: After a long wait of 8 matches, Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians finally registered their first win in IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, April 30. Mumbai chased Rajasthan’s total of 158 registering a 5 wicket win in 19.2 overs. Despite losing wickets early on, Mumbai managed to hold its nerves together thanks to a brilliant half-century by Surya Kumar Yadav and a 30-ball 35 from Tilak Varma.

Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, will come into the contest with a loss in their previous outing. After having secured their playoff berth with 16 points, Gujarat faced Punjab Kings at Navi Mumbai’s Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Tuesday. Winning the toss, Gujarat opted to bat first but the decision soon started backfiring as the team lost three crucial wickets in the first 7 overs. Youngster Sai Sudarshan’s 50-ball 65 gave some stability to Gujarat’s innings but with no support from the other end, the team could get to only 143 runs.

In reply, Punjab Kings chased the total down in 16 overs banking on a solid 87-run partnership between opener Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa for the second wicket. Liam Livingstone’s fiery 10-ball 30 helped Punjab to finish the game in 16 overs. Livingstone hit 28 runs from Mohammad Shami’s 16th over, taking the home past the victory line with 8 wickets in hand. Dhawan remained unbeaten at 62 off 53 balls.

Weather report

Navi Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Friday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Gujarat vs Mumbai game as there are zero chances of precipitation during the match timing. The wind speed is expected to be around 13 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 28 degrees to 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 79 per cent.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Mumbai Indians(MI) Possible Staring XI:

Gujarat Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Shami

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya

