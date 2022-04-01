Mumbai Weather Update, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Forecast For Today’s IPL 2022 Match Between KKR And PBKS

With an aim of getting back on the winning track, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Friday’s contest of the IPL. The encounter will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 7:30 pm IST.

Shreyas Iyer-led KKR side defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the inaugural match of the season but suffered a three-wicket defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The two-time champions will take positives from their display and hope to win this game.

Meanwhile, Punjab pipped RCB in a high-scoring match as the Mayank Agarwal-led side won by five wickets at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday. They will step into the game with their heads held high and will be hoping for a similar result.

Weather report

According to accuweather.com, the temperature of Mumbai city on Friday will be around 30-31 degrees Celsius at the start of the play before dropping to 28 degrees Celsius at night.

The sky will be generally clear and it is unlikely that the match will be interrupted by rain as there are zero chances of precipitation during play. The humidity will be around 70 percent, meanwhile, the wind speed should be around 21-22 km/h.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Line-up: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Punjab Kings Probable Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma or Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

