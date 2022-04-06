Mumbai Weather Update, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for Today’s LSG vs DC Match

Propelled by Avesh Khan’s four-wicket haul and fifties from KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda, Lucknow Super Giants defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 12 runs on Monday to record their second successive win in the Indian Premier League 2022. LSG will look to continue the winning streak to three games on Thursday when they will lock horns with Delhi Capitals at the Dr DY Patil stadium.

Lucknow’s opponents Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, have played two games so far, winning one and losing one. The Rishabh Pant-led side started IPL 2022 with a bang by recording a victory over Mumbai Indians. However, they were humbled by Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans in their next fixture.

The Delhi-based team will look to put up a brave performance against Lucknow as they prepare to welcome their Australia stars in their squad for this fixture. Delhi’s South African superstar Anrich Nortje is also expected to feature in in this fixture.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Thursday with 10 percent chances of precipitation. The humidity will be around 61 percent during the match between Lucknow and Delhi while the wind is expected to be around 19 km/h. The temperature could hover around 27 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius on the gameday.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Staring XI:

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh/Yash Dhull, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

