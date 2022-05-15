Mumbai Weather Update, Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for Sunday’s (May 15) LSG vs RR match

Lucknow Super Giants stand on the cusp of becoming the second team to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. A victory against Rajasthan Royals will be enough for the KL Rahul-led side to seal their spot in the IPL playoffs. But a defeat on Sunday will not finish their chances as Lucknow will still have one more match to play. Lucknow will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on May 18.

In their last IPL fixture; Lucknow suffered a 62-run defeat against Gujarat Titans. The team’s poor batting performance helped Gujarat in clinching a comfortable victory.

Batting first, Gujarat had registered a total of 144 runs losing four wickets in 20 overs. During their run chase, Lucknow never seemed capable of reaching the target as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The team was eventually were bundled out for a paltry total of 82 in 13.5 overs.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have two more matches left in the 15th season of IPL. And the Sanju Samson-led squad needs to win both their matches in order to qualify for the next round. In their last IPL fixture, Rajasthan endured an eight-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals.

Batting first, Rajasthan posted a total of 160/6 in 20 overs. The side just lost two wickets during the run chase and eventually, they reached the target with 11 balls remaining.

Rajasthan currently occupy the third spot in the IPL standings.

Weather report:

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Sunday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Lucknow vs Rajasthan game as there are only three percent chances of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 15 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 28 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 69 percent.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Starting XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here