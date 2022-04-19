Mumbai Weather Update, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for Today’s LSG vs RCB match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 19 (Tuesday), at the Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. It is important to mention that both the teams currently have eight points after playing six matches. Though Lucknow find themselves above Bangalore due to a better Net Run Rate (NRR). The KL Rahul-led franchise have a positive NRR of 0.296. On the other hand, Bangalore enjoy a positive NRR of 0.142.

In their last match, Lucknow skipper KL Rahul notched his first century of the 15th edition of IPL. Rahul played a terrific inning of 103 runs (not out) off 60 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI). His inning was comprised of 9 boundaries and 5 sixes. Eventually, Lucknow Super Giants earned an 18-run victory against Mumbai. In all likelihood, skipper Rahul will make no changes to his squad against Bangalore.

On the other hand, Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis can hope to secure a win against Lucknow after thumping Delhi Capitals (DC) by 16 runs, in their last match. Batting first, Bangalore had asked Delhi to chase a total of 190 runs. In reply, the Rishabh Pant-led side could only manage to register a total of 173 losing seven wickets, in 20 overs. In the match against Bangalore, captain Rahul will probably opt for the same playing XI that had featured against Delhi.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is expected to be clear, warm and humid on Tuesday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Lucknow vs Bangalore game as there are no chances of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 7 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 28 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity is predicted to be around 72 per cent in the evening.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible Starting XI:

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI: Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood

