Mumbai Weather Update, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for today’s MI vs RR match

Mumbai Indians will aim to get back on track when they lock horns with a confident Rajasthan Royals in Saturday’s double-header of the Indian Premier League at the DY Patil stadium in Mumbai. This game is slated to commence at 3:30 pm IST.

Though it is pretty early in the season to be looking at the points table, the net run rate has remained a crucial factor in the IPL over the years. Thanks to their handsome run rate, Rajasthan are at the top of the table and will like things to remain so. For the record, Mumbai Indians missed the playoffs last season due to a lower NRR.

Five-time champions Mumbai suffered a four-wicket loss at the hands of Delhi Capitals in the season’s opening match. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit will be eager to open their account on the points table with a win on Saturday afternoon.

On the other hand, Rajasthan, inspired by their captain Sanju Samson, claimed a 61-run win against the SunRisers Hyderabad in their season opener. They head into this contest with momentum on their side and will be hoping for a similar result.

Weather report

According to accuweather.com, the weather in Mumbai is expected to be sunny on Saturday, April 2. It is unlikely that rain will interrupt the match. The temperature will hover around 33-32 degrees Celsius, while the humidity will be around 56 percent. the wind speed should be around 15 km/h.

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Staring XI:

Mumbai Indians Probable Starting Line-up: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams

Rajasthan Royals Probable Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, James Neesham, Ravi Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna

