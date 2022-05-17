Mumbai Weather Update, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for Tuesday’s MI vs SRH match

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have been simply miserable in the 15th edition of IPL. The Rohit Sharma-led side have so far managed to win just three matches. With six points from 12 matches, Mumbai are currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL standings. Now, Mumbai will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai come into the fixture after securing a five-wicket win against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their last match.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, will be desperate to win their remaining two matches in order to keep their chances of IPL playoff qualification alive. The Kane Williamson-led side have been winless in their last five matches. With 10 points from 12 matches, Hyderabad currently occupy the eighth spot in the IPL standings.

Hyderabad come into the fixture after enduring a 54-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last encounter. Batting first, Kolkata had posted a formidable total of 177/6 in 20 overs. Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik scalped three wickets against Kolkata.

Hyderabad, during the run chase, did not seem confident enough to successfully reach the target as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Eventually, Hyderabad somehow managed to score 123/8 in 20 overs. For Kolkata, their all-rounder Andre Russell picked up three wickets in the match to earn a vital 54-run win for his side.

Weather report

Pune weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Tuesday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Mumbai vs Hyderabad game as there is a one per cent chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 11 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 32 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 77 per cent.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Starting XI:

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

