Mumbai Weather Update, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for today’s PBKS vs GT match

Punjab Kings take on Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 8. With two wins from as many games, Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans would look to continue their winning streak.

The Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings won their matches against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore but lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, is balanced. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 189. With two matches won by teams chasing the score this season, the captain winning the toss might look to bowl first.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Friday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans game as there are only 10 per cent chances of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 23 km/h on matchday, while the temperature could hover about 28 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 69 per cent.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible Staring XI:

Punjab Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith/Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

Gujarat Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Mathew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (Captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

