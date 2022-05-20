Mumbai Weather Update, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for today’s RR vs CSK match

As the league stage of IPL 2022 inches towards its end, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are set to play their final match at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium on Friday. While the result of the contest is inconsequential in terms of Chennai’s fate in the tournament, a win for Rajasthan Royals will help them finish at number two on the points table and get a cushion of an extra match in the playoff round.

Rajasthan will come into the contest with a win against Lucknow Super Giants in their previous match. Opting to bat first, Rajasthan set a target of 179 for Lucknow, banking on openers Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 42 and crucial 30s by skipper Sanju Samson and Devdutt Paddikal. Trent Boult shone with a 9-ball 17, giving Rajasthan’s innings a high finish.

Boult returned to give early breakthroughs to his side when he dismissed Quinton de Kock and Ayush Badoni on consecutive deliveries in the third over of Lucknow’s innings. The Lucknow Super Giants was eventually restricted to 154 despite attempts of Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya to bring the run chase on track.

In their last match, Chennai Super Kings faced defeat at the hands of table-toppers Gujarat Titans. Batting first, Chennai was restricted to a small total of 133, despite wickets in hands. Gujarat Titans chased the total down easily and scored a 7-wicket victory. Wriddhiman Saha was the pick of the Gujarat batters with a solid 67.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Sunday. However, it is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Rajasthan vs Chennai game as there are zero chances of precipitation during the game timing. The wind speed is expected to be around 19 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 28 to 31 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecast to be around 66 percent.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings(CSK) Possible Staring XI:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana

