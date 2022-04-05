Mumbai Weather Update, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for today’s RR vs RCB match

Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. The IPL 2022 encounter will begin at 7:30 pm.

While Rajasthan Royals have won both their games and are at the top of the table with 4 points, RCB lost their opening match to Punjab Kings before registering their first win against Kolkata Knight Riders. With two points from as many games, RCB are placed 7th on the table.

The Rajasthan side is brimming with confidence with their batters, especially Jos Buttler and captain Samson, in their explosive best, while their bowlers too have done well so far. For RCB, Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga along with young paceman Akash Deep will be key performers.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Tuesday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game as there are only 10 percent chances of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 24 km/h on matchday, while the temperature could hover about 28 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 71 percent.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible Staring XI:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

