Mumbai Weather Update, Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for today’s RCB vs SRH match

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be determined to extend their winning streak to five in the ongoing season of the IPL as Kane Williamson’s men will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore tomorrow, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai.

In their last match, Hyderabad had secured a seven-wicket win against Punjab Kings. Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik scalped four wickets in the game to bundle out the opposition team for 151 runs in 20 overs. In reply, Hyderabad reached the target with seven balls remaining.

Hyderabad had kicked off their IPL 2022 campaign on a poor note after losing their first two matches. But later, they scripted a remarkable turnaround and to win four games in a row.

In such a situation, Hyderabad will face Royal Challengers Bangalore tomorrow in the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (10 points from seven matches) currently find themselves at second spot in the IPL standings.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Saturday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad game as there is only one per cent chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 39 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 29 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius. The humidity is predicted to be around 56 per cent in the evening.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Staring XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

