Mumbai Weather Update, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for Today, May 13, RCB vs PBKS match

After securing a comfortable 67-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match, Royal Challengers Bangalore are prepared to face Punjab Kings tomorrow in IPL. The match between Bangalore and Punjab is slated to be played at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai.

In their last match, Royal Challengers Bangalore had posted a solid total of 192/3 in 20 overs. Later, Bangalore’s bowling unit did a commendable job as they managed to bundle out Hyderabad for a paltry total of 125 in 19.2 overs. For RCB, their Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva produced a brilliant bowling display as he picked up five wickets to earn a convincing 67-run win.

Now, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis will be hoping to showcase a similar sort of performance against Punjab in order to get one step closer towards the IPL playoffs. Two points against Punjab, will help Bangalore to move into the top three of the IPL points table.

After playing 12 matches, Bangalore have secured seven victories. With 14 points, Bangalore currently find themselves at fourth spot on the IPL points table.

On the other hand, eighth-placed Punjab come into the fixture after suffering a six-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals in their last encounter. The Mayank Agarwal-led side have till now bagged 10 points from 11 matches in the 15th edition of the IPL.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Friday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Bangalore vs Punjab game as there is three per cent chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 17 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 29 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 73 per cent.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible Starting XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

