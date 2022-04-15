Mumbai Weather Update, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for Today’s SRH vs KKR match

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will square off at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday, April 15. After losing their first two games, Sunrisers Hyderbad seems to have found the trick of moving forward in the league.

They are coming after winning their last two games against defending champion Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The two wins will give a lot of confidence to the Orange Army to stay on the winning path and climb up the points table from the eighth position.

However, the journey isn’t going to be easy for SRH as they will be missing the services of ace spin all-rounder Washinton Sundar for the upcoming few games due to an injury. Sundar was a vital cog in SRH’s win in the last two games and the team will have trouble coping with his absence.

Speaking of Kolkata Knight Riders, they are doing extremely well in the league. The team is second in the standings with three wins and two losses. The only area of concern for KKR is their bowling unit. Umesh Yadav has been the find of this season and he is being supported by Sunil Narine.

However, Pat Cummins is struggling with his form with the ball. Australia’s Test captain has been conceding a lot of runs lately. Also, the spinner Varun Chakravarthy is failing to spill the same magic on the field as the last season.

Weather report

Partly cloudy weather conditions are forecasted for April 15, Friday in Mumbai. The temperature will be in the range of 29 degrees celsius to 33 degrees celsius. The chances of rain interrupting the game are negligible. The humidity and wind speed can be clocked at 62 percent and 19 km/h.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) probable playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI: Shashank Singh, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson, Rasikh Salam, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine

