Mumbai Weather Update, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Hyderabad, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for Today’s SRH vs RCB match

After having won five matches on the trot, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL campaign seems to have met a roadblock. The team has lost three matches back-to-back and its playoff qualification is now in jeopardy. Kane Williamson and co. will be eager to get back to the winning momentum as they face Royal Challengers Bangalore for the second time in the tournament.

RCB, on the other hand, will come into the contest with a win against Chennai Super Kings in their last outing. After being asked to bat first, Bangalore put up 173 runs on the board banking on a brilliant 27-ball by Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik’s quickfire 26-run cameo towards the end.

In reply, the Super Kings got off to a good start with openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and David Convoy putting up yet another 50-run opening stand. However, with Gaikwad’s dismissal in the seventh over, the momentum appeared to be shifting to Bangalore. Chennai lost wickets at regular intervals and the batters failed to accelerate the scoring rate. The side was eventually restricted to 160, suffering a 13-run defeat.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Sunday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Hyderabad vs Bangalore game as there are zero chances of precipitation at the match timing. The wind speed is expected to be around 22 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 28 degrees to 34 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 58 per cent.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Hyderabad (RCB) Possible Staring XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik.

Royal Challengers Predicted Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

