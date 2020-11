Munaf Patel Joins Kandy Tuskers in Lanka Premier League

Former India fast bowler Munaf Patel has signed up for the Lanka Premier League T20 tournament, the league confirmed through a Twitter post on Tuesday. Munaf will play for Kandy Tuskers.

Munaf was a key member of India's World Cup winning side in 2011. He last played international cricket in the same year. Since then, he has been a part of the IPL till 2017 and played the T20 league in UAE in 2018.

Colombo Kings to Take on Kandy Tuskers in Tournament Opener

The inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will begin on November 26 with Colombo Kings taking on Kandy Tuskers in the tournament opener.

Lanka Premier League Will Offer Real Opportunities to Youngsters, Feel Jaffna Team Owners

The other three teams participating in the league are Dambulla Hawks, Galle Gladiators, and Jaffna Stallions.

The T20 tournament, which will comprise of 23 matches, will see doubleheaders being played on each day till the semi-finals which will be played on December 13 and 14. The final will be played on December 16. All the matches will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota.

"The match will start at 7.30 pm after the opening ceremony which is scheduled to be held from 3.30 pm onwards. Matches to be played on November 27 and December 4 will start at 8:00 pm," the Sri Lanka Cricket said in an official statement.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan will be playing for Kandy Tuskers. Earlier, Manpreet Gony and Manvinder Bisla were picked by Colombo Kings. However, later on, Bisla pulled out of the tournament. Along with Bisla, Andre Russell, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, and David Malan were the other overseas players who had pulled out of the tournament.