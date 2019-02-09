Munro Dropped For First Two ODIs Against Bangladesh

Loading...
He will later come in as a replacement for Kane Williamson from the third ODI, when the captain will take a “pre-planned rest”. Tom Latham will be handed the responsibility of leading the side in Williamson’s absence.
Munro had an ordinary ODI and T20I series against the Indians, and was dropped for the fourth ODI at Hamilton that the Kiwis won by 8 wickets. Later due to and injury to Martin Guptill, he featured in the fifth ODI.
Guptill, who had missed the T20I series against India after aggravating a back injury, has been named in the 14-man squad, but his participation is subject to passing a fitness test.
"We're delighted to have Martin back on the park for this series; he's a world-class player and an integral part of our one-day side," selector Gavin Larsen said. "He and Henry did a good job opening up in Hamilton against India and they're a combination we want to see some more of in this series, before Colin returns to the top for the third game with Kane resting."
Mitchell Santner and Todd Astle, who marked a return in India series after knee injuries, will lead the spin attack with leg-spinner Ish Sodhi missing out.
"We've been really pleased with Mitchell's return after a serious knee surgery last year and we'll continue to monitor him through the rest of the season," Larsen added.
"Todd's another who is returning from a knee injury and after getting limited opportunities against India, we're keen to see more of him in this series."
First Published: February 9, 2019, 9:41 AM IST