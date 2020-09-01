Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

PAK IN ENG, 3 T20IS, 2020 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Pakistan

190/4 (20.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

129/5 (15.0)

England need 62 runs in 30 balls at 12.4 rpo
VB, 2020 Match 27, County Ground, Northampton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Northamptonshire

158/7 (20.0)

Northamptonshire
v/s
Warwickshire
Warwickshire*

100/7 (16.3)

Warwickshire need 59 runs in 21 balls at 16.85 rpo
VB, 2020 Match 26, Lord's, London, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Middlesex

165/5 (20.0)

Middlesex
v/s
Sussex
Sussex*

164/7 (19.1)

Sussex need 2 runs in 5 balls at 2.4 rpo

3rd T20I: PAK VS ENG

PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

01 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

MUR vs LLG Dream11 Predictions, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning  Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MUR vs LLG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MUR vs LLG Dream11 Best Picks / MUR vs LLG Dream11 Captain / MUR vs LLG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

Trending Desk |September 1, 2020, 2:18 PM IST
Ireland Inter Provincial T20.

Munster Red will face league leaders Leinster Lightning on Tuesday, September 1, in their next Ireland Inter-Provincial T20. Currently, MUR have two points while LLG have managed to score 11 points. This is the seventh match of the series.

Munster Red,  in their previous match, faced Northern Knights. The match held on August 27 had gotten abandoned. Leinster Lightning, on the other hand, were up against North-West Warriors on the same day. LLG defeated North-West Warriors by 24 runs.

A total of four teams are a part of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 series. These teams include North-West Warriors, Leinster Lightning, Munster Reds and Northern Knights. The series began on August 20 this year.

The Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning match will commence from 06:00 PM.

MUR vs LLG English T20 Blast 2020, Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning Live Score / Scorecard

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 MUR vs LLG Dream11 team for Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning:

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 MUR vs LLG Dream11 prediction, Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning captain: Garth

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 MUR vs LLG Dream11 prediction, Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning vice-captain: Lawlor

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 MUR vs LLG Dream11 prediction, Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning wicket keeper: Rock

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 MUR vs LLG Dream11 prediction, Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning batsman: Lawlor, O’brien, Balbirnie

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 MUR vs LLG Dream11 prediction, Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning all-rounders: Garth, Delany, Campher

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 MUR vs LLG Dream11 prediction, Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning bowlers: Cawley, Foster, Jones, McCarthy

MUR vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Munster Reds playing 11 against Leinster Lightning: Neil Rock (WK), Jeremy Lawlor, Cormac McLoughlin Gavin, Jonathan Garth, Matthew Foster, Jack Tector, Tim Tector, Matthew Brewster, Aaron Cawley, Diarmuid Carey, Senan Jones.

MUR vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Leinster Lightning playing 11 against Munster Reds: Lorcan Tucker (WK), Kevin O’brien, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Tyrone Kane, Joshua Little, Peter Chase, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Andy Balbirnie.

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
