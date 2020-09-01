MUR vs LLG Dream11 Predictions, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning  Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Munster Red will face league leaders Leinster Lightning on Tuesday, September 1, in their next Ireland Inter-Provincial T20. Currently, MUR have two points while LLG have managed to score 11 points. This is the seventh match of the series.
Munster Red, in their previous match, faced Northern Knights. The match held on August 27 had gotten abandoned. Leinster Lightning, on the other hand, were up against North-West Warriors on the same day. LLG defeated North-West Warriors by 24 runs.
A total of four teams are a part of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 series. These teams include North-West Warriors, Leinster Lightning, Munster Reds and Northern Knights. The series began on August 20 this year.
The Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning match will commence from 06:00 PM.
MUR vs LLG Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 MUR vs LLG Dream11 team for Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning:
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 MUR vs LLG Dream11 prediction, Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning captain: Garth
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 MUR vs LLG Dream11 prediction, Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning vice-captain: Lawlor
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 MUR vs LLG Dream11 prediction, Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning wicket keeper: Rock
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 MUR vs LLG Dream11 prediction, Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning batsman: Lawlor, O’brien, Balbirnie
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 MUR vs LLG Dream11 prediction, Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning all-rounders: Garth, Delany, Campher
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 MUR vs LLG Dream11 prediction, Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning bowlers: Cawley, Foster, Jones, McCarthy
MUR vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Munster Reds playing 11 against Leinster Lightning: Neil Rock (WK), Jeremy Lawlor, Cormac McLoughlin Gavin, Jonathan Garth, Matthew Foster, Jack Tector, Tim Tector, Matthew Brewster, Aaron Cawley, Diarmuid Carey, Senan Jones.
MUR vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Leinster Lightning playing 11 against Munster Reds: Lorcan Tucker (WK), Kevin O’brien, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Tyrone Kane, Joshua Little, Peter Chase, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Andy Balbirnie.
