MUR vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 match, May 22, 3:15 PM IST

MUR vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 match between Munster Reds and Leinster Lightning: Munster Reds will be up against Leinster Lightning in the eighth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup. Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin will host the thrilling affair on Saturday, May 22. Leinster Lightning will staras the favorites in the match against Munster Reds.

Reds are experiencing a torrid run in the Championship as they are languishing at the last position on the points table. They started the campaign with a loss against North West Warriors by five wickets. Their second match against Lightning was abandoned due to rain. The team will be hoping to return to the winning ways and collect two precious points against Leinster Lightning.

Lightning, on the other hand, are enjoying a decent run as they are sitting at the second position on the points table. They have won two matches while losing one affair. They were scheduled to play their previous fixture against Munster Reds only but the match was abandoned due to rain.

Ahead of the match between Munster Reds and Leinster Lightning; here is everything you need to know:

MUR vs LLG Telecast

The Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 is not being telecast in India.

MUR vs LLG Live Streaming

The match between MUR vs LLG is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel.

MUR vs LLG Match Details

In the eighth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021, Munster Reds will be up against Leinster Lightning at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin on Saturday, May 22 at 03:15 pm IST.

MUR vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Murray Commins

Vice-Captain: George Dockrell

Suggested Playing XI for MUR vs LLG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker, Peter Moor

Batsmen: Andy Balbirnie, Jamie Grassi, Murray Commins

All-rounders: George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Tyrone Kane

Bowlers: Barry McCarthy, Peter Chase, Aaron Cawley

MUR vs LLG Probable XIs

Munster Reds: Tyrone Kane (c), Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Seamus Lynch, Murray Commins, Curtis Campher, Greg Ford, Peter Moor (wk), Fionn Hand, Aaron Cawley, Amish Sidhu, Josh Manley

Leinster Lightning: Kevin O’Brien, Jack Tector, Jamie Grassi, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell (c), Simi Singh, Tim Tector, Barry McCarthy, Peter Chase, Jonathan Garth, David O’Halloran

