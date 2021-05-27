CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » MUR vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited-Over Cup, May 27 03:15 pm IST

MUR vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited-Over Cup, May 27 03:15 pm IST

MUR vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited-Over Cup, May 27 03:15 pm IST

Check here MUR vs NK Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited-Over Cup match between Munster Reds and Northern Knights. Also, check the schedule of the Munster Reds vs Northern Knights.

MUR vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited-Over Cup Match between Munster Reds vs Northern Knights: Munster Reds will lock horns with Northern Knights in the 10th match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited-Overs Cup on Thursday. The match will take place at the Pembroke Cricket Club and it will start at 3:15 pm IST.

The Munster Reds are having a disappointing run this season. They have not won a single match this season and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table with three losses. On Thursday, when they face Northern Knights, they will look to bounce back from their three-match losing streak.

On the other hand, the Northern Knights have won just one out of their opening four matches. Despite having many stars in their line-up, the Knights have failed to click this season as a unit. They will look for a change in their fortunes when they face Munster Reds in their next encounter.

Ahead of the Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited-Over Cup match between Munster Reds and Northern Knights; here is everything you need to know:

MUR vs NK Telecast

Not televised in India

MUR vs NK Live Streaming

The match between MUR vs NK can be live-streamed on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel.

MUR vs NK Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, May 27 at the Pembroke Cricket Club. The game will start at 03:15 pm (IST).

MUR vs NK captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Mark Adair

Vice-Captain: Luke Georgeson

MUR vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Peter Moor

Batsmen: Jeremy Lawlor, Paul Stirling,Murray Commins

All-Rounders: Mark Adair, Luke Georgeson, Tyrone Kane

Bowlers: Josh Manley, Benjamin White, Amish Sidhu, Gareth Delany

MUR vs NK probable playing XI:

Munster Reds predicted playing XI: Tyrone Kane(c), Seamus Lynch, Murray Commins, Greg Ford, Peter Moor(wk), Fionn Hand, Amish Sidhu, Josh Manley, Matt Ford, Gareth Delany, Jack Carty

Northern Knights predicted playing XI: James McCollum, Paul Stirling, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (c), Luke Georgeson, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, Neil Rock (wk), John Matchett, Benjamin White, Matthew Foster

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches