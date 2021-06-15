MUR vs NWW Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 Match, June 15, 3:15 pm IST Tuesday

MUR vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 match between Munster Reds and North-West Warriors: Munster Reds will be up against North-West Warriors in the eleventh match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup. Mardyke Cricket Ground in Cork will host the thrilling affair on Tuesday, June 15. North-West Warriors will start as the favorites in the match against Munster Reds.

Munster Reds are experiencing a torrid run in the Championship as they are languishing as the wooden-spooners on the points table. Reds are yet to secure a victory in the Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 as they have lost two league matches while their two games were abandoned due to rain. The team will be hoping to return to the winning ways as they need to win both their next two games to avoid a last-spot finish on the points table.

North-West Warriors, on the other hand, are enjoying a decent run as they are sitting at the second position on the points table. Warriors have won two matches while losing two games. Their one match was abandoned due to rain. They were defeated by Leinster Lightning in their last match by four wickets.

Ahead of the match between Munster Reds and North-West Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

MUR vs NWW Telecast

The Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 is not being telecast in India.

MUR vs NWW Live Streaming

The match between MUR vs NWW is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel.

MUR vs NWW Match Details

In the 11th match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021, Munster Reds will be up against North-West Warriors at the Mardyke Cricket Ground in Cork on Tuesday, June 15 at 03:15 pm IST.

MUR vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: William Porterfield

Vice-Captain: Andy McBrine

Suggested Playing XI for MUR vs NWW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Peter Moor

Batsmen: William Porterfield, Graham Kennedy, Murray Commins, Seamus Lynch

All-rounders: Stuart Thompson, Andy McBrine, Tyrone Kane

Bowlers: Craig Young, Graham Hume, Josh Manley

MUR vs NWW Probable XIs:

Munster Reds: Seamus Lynch, Peter Moor (wk), Murray Commins, Jack Carty, Greg Ford, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane (c), Aaron Cawley, Amish Sidhu, Josh Manley

North-West Warriors: William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny (wk), Andy McBrine (c), Stuart Thompson, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, William McClintock, Nathan McGuire, Ross Allen, Craig Young

