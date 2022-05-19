MUR vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 match, May 19, 03:15 PM IST

MUR vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 match between Munster Reds and North-West Warriors:

North-West Warriors will be eager to open their account in the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 as they will take on Munster Reds. The two sides will meet at the Mardyke Cricket Club in Cork on May 19, Thursday.

Munster Reds are at the top of the table with two wins from as many games. They won their first game against Northern Knights by three wickets and followed it up with another victory over Leinster Lightning by five wickets. Both the games saw a splendid performance by Munster batters as they registered scores of 249 and 305.

North-West Warriors, on the other hand, are yet to score a victory in the 50-over league. The team dished out disappointing performances in its first two games. Warriors lost to Lightning in their opening game while their most recent defeat came against Northern Knights by 12 runs. With no points, North-West are reeling at the bottom of the standings.

Ahead of the match between Munster Reds and North-West Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

MUR vs NWW Telecast

Munster Reds vs North-West Warriors game will not be telecast in India

MUR vs NWW Live Streaming

The Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MUR vs NWW Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Mardyke Cricket Club in Cork at 03:15 PM IST on May 19, Thursday.

MUR vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Curtis Campher

Vice-Captain – Gareth Delany

Suggested Playing XI for MUR vs NWW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Peter Moor

Batters: Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Matt Ford

All-rounders: Andy McBrine, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Graham Hume

Bowlers: Tryone Kane, Conor Olphert, Ryan MacBeth

MUR vs NWW Probable XIs:

Munster Reds: David Delany, Liam McCarthy, Peter Moor (c & wk), Murray Commins, Tryone Kane, Curtis Campher, Michael Frost, Fionn Hand, Kevin O’Brien, Gareth Delany, Matt Ford

North-West Warriors: Graham Hume, Nathan McGuire, William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny (wk), Andy McBrine (c), William McClintock, Conor Olphert, Jared Wilson, Ryan MacBeth, Graham Kennedy, Scott MacBeth

