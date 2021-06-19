MUR vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 match, June 19, 08:30 pm IST

MUR vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 between Munster Reds and North West Warriors:

The fourth match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 will be played between Munster Reds and North West Warriors. The match is scheduled to be played at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin on June 19, Saturday at 08:30 pm IST.

The curtain raiser of Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 saw Leinster Lightning steamrolling Munster Reds by seven wickets. Reds were completely outplayed in their first game as they couldn’t produce decent performances both with the bat and ball. They will be hoping to make amends and start fresh from the game against North West Warriors.

North West Warriors, on the other hand, started their campaign on a flying note. Warriors scripted victory in their first match against the defending champions Northern Knights by seven wickets. Warriors will now be hoping to continue the winning momentum and take an early lead in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Munster Reds and North West Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

MUR vs NWW Telecast

The Munster Reds vs North West Warriors match will not be broadcasted in India.

MUR vs NWW Live Streaming

The match between MUR vs NWW is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel

MUR vs NWW Match Details

The fourth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 will be played between Munster Reds and North West Warriors from June 19, Saturday at 08:30 pm IST at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin.

MUR vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Andy McBrine

Vice-Captain- William Porterfield

Suggested Playing XI for MUR vs NWW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Stephen Doheny

Batsmen: William Porterfield, Graham Kennedy, Murray Commins

All-rounders: Andy McBrine, Tyron Kane, Shane Getkate, Fionn Hand

Bowlers: Aaron Cawley, Ross Allen, Graham Hume

MUR vs NWW Probable XIs:

Munster Reds: Greg Ford, Murray Commins, Aaron Cawley, Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane (c), Matt Ford, Seamus Lynch, Peter Moor (wk), Jack Carty, Michael Frost, Josh Manley

North West Warriors: Stephen Doheny (wk), William Porterfield, Andy McBrine (c), Craig Young, Graham Kennedy, Ross Allen, Graham Hume, Jared Wilson, Nathan McGuire, Shane Getkate, William McClintock

