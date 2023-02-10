CHANGE LANGUAGE
Murali Vijay Lashes Out At Sanjay Manjrekar After 'Interesting Comment' On Air

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 11:32 IST

Nagpur, India

Murali Vijay has lashed out at Sanjay Manjrekar.

Murali Vijay lashed out Sanjay Manjrekar after he said that he was surprised to see his name at the top of an interesting piece of stat showed by the host broadcasters.

Murali Vijay has slammed former India cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar after his interesting comment on air during the second day of the Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. During the match, the official broadcasters had shown a graphic that showed ‘Best Conversion Rate’ for the Indian batters which showed Vijay at the top.

Reacting to this stat, Manjrekar expressed his amazement at the frontrunner. This infuriated Vijay who lashed out at former cricketer on Twitter.

“Surprised wow,” Vijay tweeted tagging Manjrekar on Twitter. “Some Mumbai ex players can never be appreciative of the south,” he also added.

Meanwhile former cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan also reacted to this whole incident. “Why surprised Sanjay Manjrekar? There was a time when Vijay and Pujara had the highest partnership average for the top order. Interesting comment.”

first published:February 10, 2023, 11:22 IST
last updated:February 10, 2023, 11:32 IST
