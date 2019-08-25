Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Murali Vijay Signs for Somerset for Remainder of County Championship

Cricketnext Staff |August 25, 2019, 7:34 PM IST
Murali Vijay Signs for Somerset for Remainder of County Championship

Somerset have confirmed the signing of India opener Murali Vijay for the remainder of the county season. He will replace Pakistan’s Azhar Ali and will play the final three matches of the season.

"I am excited about the challenge of trying to help Somerset push for the County Championship," Vijay said. "Somerset have an excellent reputation and I am looking forward to being a part of what they are trying to achieve."

Speaking about the signing, Andy Hurry, Somerset CCC Director of Cricket, said: "We are delighted to have been able to secure the services of such a high-quality player for the remainder of the County Championship. To have signed a player of his class and ability at this stage of the season is a real coup.

"He has experience of English conditions, having played in the Championship for Essex last year, and that was extremely important to us when it came to selecting a replacement for Azhar."

Vijay has played 61 Test matches for India and scored 3982 runs at an average of 38.28. He was last part of the team in the tour of Australia but his loss of form has seen him fall down the pecking order.

However, Vijay will have fond memories of county cricket where he was part of Essex last season after being dropped from the Indian team. Vijay scored 320 runs at an average of 64.60 during his brief stint.

