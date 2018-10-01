Murali Vijay, Washington Sundar Included in TN Squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Loading...
The duo, who have been added to bolster the team’s chances to reach the quarter-finals, join a unit which has won four out of its six league matches in the tournament so far. Vijay has not been included in India’s Test squad for the upcoming home series against West Indies, and was most recently playing for Essex in the English county championship. In five first class innings’ for the county, he scored three fifties and a century.
On the other hand, Washington Sundar’s ankle injury during training with the Indian team in late June has kept him out of action since then. His last appearance in a competitive match was on May 1st in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Yo Mahesh has been excluded from the squad due to an injury, while Hari Nishanth leaves the squad after not making a single appearance.
First Published: October 1, 2018, 7:19 PM IST