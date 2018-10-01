Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Murali Vijay, Washington Sundar Included in TN Squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 1, 2018, 7:19 PM IST
Murali Vijay, Washington Sundar Included in TN Squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Murali Vijay. (Getty Images)

Loading...
Murali Vijay and Washington Sundar have replaced C Hari Nishanth and Yo Mahesh in Tamil Nadu’s squad for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The duo, who have been added to bolster the team’s chances to reach the quarter-finals, join a unit which has won four out of its six league matches in the tournament so far. Vijay has not been included in India’s Test squad for the upcoming home series against West Indies, and was most recently playing for Essex in the English county championship. In five first class innings’ for the county, he scored three fifties and a century.

On the other hand, Washington Sundar’s ankle injury during training with the Indian team in late June has kept him out of action since then. His last appearance in a competitive match was on May 1st in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Yo Mahesh has been excluded from the squad due to an injury, while Hari Nishanth leaves the squad after not making a single appearance.
murali vijayTamil Nadutnvijay hazare trophyWashington Sundar
First Published: October 1, 2018, 7:19 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...