Murali Kartik Says ‘Sad To See Standard of Spinners In Domestic Cricket’

New Delhi. Commentator and former Indian cricketer Murali Karthik gave a big statement about the budding Indian spinners. The quality of Indian spinners has deteriorated drastically, Murali said. Murali, who has played all formats of cricket, considers himself lucky to have played for India in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

With spin being the strength of the Indian team in that era, Murali considers himself lucky to learn under the guidance of legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi, who taught him tricks of spin and also forced him to have an attacking attitude even in ODIs.

Murali thinks the quality of spinners in domestic cricket is not the same anymore. With teammates like Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh in the early 2000s, Murali says, except a few spinners, young cricketers in the domestic circuit do not have a spin bowling successor among them to become household names in red-ball cricket. He also advised the young spinners to give priority to test cricket instead of making a name in just limited over cricket.

In an interview with the last wicket podcast, Murali said, ‘So, if you ask me do we have spinners like that, I would say no. The level of spin is only going down. Many former spinners who used to watch us play at some point of time must be saying from their graves – are these bowlers? Terrible bowlers!

Murali Karthik has taken 24 wickets in 8 Test matches for India at an economy of 2.54. At the same time, in 37 ODIs, he has taken 37 wickets at an economy of 5.07. He has played only one T20 International, in which he has not got any wicket. Murali also played in the IPL before retiring.

