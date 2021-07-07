MUS vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 match, July 7, 3:30 pm IST

URL MUS vs BAR dream11 team prediction and tips check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 between Medical University of Sofia vs Barbarians July 7, 03:30 pm IST

MUS vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 between Medical University of Sofia and Barbarians:

Medical University of Sofia will square off against Barbarians in Wednesday’s double-header of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 tournament. Both the encounters will be hosted at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Wednesday, July 7, at 3:30 pm IST and 5:30 pm IST respectively.

Sofia have played four matches in the tournament and managed to win two encounters so far. They are currently placed in second in the points table and are looking good to enter the playoffs stage.

On the contrary, the Barbarians after being part of four games so far are yet to win a match in the tournament. They will need to put in some inspirational performances to turn the tables before the tournament advances to the business end.

Ahead of the match between Medical University of Sofia and Barbarians; here is everything you need to know:

MUS vs BAR Telecast

The Medical University of Sofia vs Barbarians match will not be broadcasted in India.

MUS vs BAR Live Streaming

The match between MUS vs BAR is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

MUS vs BAR Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 will be played between Medical University of Sofia and Barbarians at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Wednesday, July 7 at 3:30 pm IST. Both sides will clash in the reverse fixture at the same venue at 5:30 pm IST.

MUS vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Fayaz

Vice-Captain: Ali Rasool

Suggested Playing XI for MUS vs BAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Omar Rasool

Batsmen: Ashbel Nicson, Ivan Ivanov, Kevin D’Souza

All-rounders: Ali Rasool, Dimo Nikolov, Mohammad Fayaz

Bowlers: Albin Jacob, Delrick Vinu, Ivaylo Katzarski, Vasil Hristov

MUS vs BAR Probable XIs:

Indo-Bulgarian: Albin Jacob, Ali Rasool, Ashbel Nicson, Bradleey Constantine, Delrick Vinu, Huzaif Yousuf, Ishan De Silva (C), Kevin D’Souza, Kevin George, Nikhil Oliveira, Omar Rasool (WK)

VTU-MU Pleven: Deyan Shipkov, Dimo Nikolov (C), Hristo Ivanov (WK), Ivan Ivanov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Julian Hristov, Mario Berberyan, Mohammad Fayaz, Nikolay Nankov, Vasil Hristov, Vasilen Kamburov

