MUS vs IBCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Bulgaria Medical University Sofia vs Indo-Bulgarian CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MUS vs IBCC Dream11 Predictions | Match 10 of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 will be played between Medical University Sofia and Indo-Bulgarian CC, with MUS facing an uphill task ahead of them. They have previously suffered a loss against IBCC, which currently look in incredible form. The match will be the second of the day for both teams. MUS vs IBCC will be played at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia at 8:30 pm IST today. The last time they faced each other, IBCC bagged a massive 55-run victory over MUS. Currently ranked third on the points table, a lot will be on the line for MUS this time.
MUS vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Medical University Sofia vs Indo-Bulgarian CC Live Streaming
All matches of ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.
MUS vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Medical University Sofia vs Indo-Bulgarian CC: Live Score / Scorecard
MUS vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Medical University Sofia vs Indo-Bulgarian CC: Match Details
September 8 - 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUS vs IBCC Dream11 team for Medical University Sofia vs Indo-Bulgarian CC
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUS vs IBCC Dream11 team for Medical University Sofia vs Indo-Bulgarian CC captain: Prakash Mishra
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUS vs IBCC Dream11 team for Medical University Sofia vs Indo-Bulgarian CC vice-captain: Omar Rasool
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUS vs IBCC Dream11 team for Medical University Sofia vs Indo-Bulgarian CC wicketkeeper: Shafquat Khan
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUS vs IBCC Dream11 team for Medical University Sofia vs Indo-Bulgarian CC batsmen: Prakash Mishra, Gagandeep Singh, Ishaan De Silva, Kevin Dsouza
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUS vs IBCC Dream11 team for Medical University Sofia vs Indo-Bulgarian CC all-rounders: Sid Kulkarni, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Omar Rasool
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 MUS vs IBCC Dream11 team for Medical University Sofia vs Indo-Bulgarian CC bowlers: Agagyul Ahamdhel, Nisarg Shah, Huzaif Yusuf
MUS vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, Medical University Sofia playing 11 against Indo-Bulgarian CC: Ishaan De Silva, Kevin Dsouza, Albin Jacob, Omar Rasool, Nikhil Oliviera (WK), Fawaz Khalid, Delrick Vinu, Shivang Keshvala, Nisarg Shah, Huzaif Yusuf, Albin Jacob
MUS vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, Indo-Bulgarian CC playing 11 against Medical University Sofia: Prakash Mishra, Gagandeep Singh, Hristo Lakov, Steve Jordaan, Shafquat Khan (WK), Sid Kulkarni, Satish Ramachandran, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Rohit Singh, Hamid Raza, Agagyul Ahamdhel
