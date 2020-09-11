MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team ECS T10 Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 11, 2020

MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MUS vs MUD Dream11 Best Picks / MUS vs MUD Dream11 Captain / MUS vs MUD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Bulgaria | European Cricket Series Bulgaria provides an opportunity for numerous native Bulgarians and internationals on five teams to showcase their skills to a global audience.Medical-University-Sofia, Indo-Bulgarian-CC, MU-Dons, Indian-Tuskers and Barbarians compete over five days in 24 fast-paced T10 matches from the magnificent National Sports Academy in Sofia to establish the European Cricket Series Bulgaria Champions.Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

MUS vs MUD ECS T10 Bulgaria Live Streaming Details

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

MUS vs MUD ECS T10 Bulgaria Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

MUS vs MUD ECS T10 Bulgaria Match Details

September 11 – 1:30 PM IST from National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia.

MUS vs MUD ECS T10 Bulgaria My Dream11 Team

MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sulaiman Ali, Nikhil Oliviera (VICE CAPTAIN)

MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team Batsmen: Kiran Dasan (CAPTAIN), Ishan De Silva, Kevin D’Souza

MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team All-rounders: Nisarg Shah, Bipin Gattapur, Asad Ali Rehemtulla

MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team Bowlers: Albin Jacob, Rohan Patel, Shivang Keshvala

MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Medical University Sofia : Nikhil Oliviera, Bipin Gattapur, Ishaan De Silva, Kevin D’Souza, Tirth Patel, Nisarg Shah (C), Albin Jacob, Omar Rasool (WK), Delrick Vinu, Aarush Sajjad, Shivang Keshvala

MU Dons : Kiran Dasan (C), Saim Hussain (WK), Sunny Talpur, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Sulaiman Ali, Asad Ali Rehmatullah, Rohan Patel, Huzaifah Babur, Thieksan Suresh, Karthik Sreekumar

Follow @CricketNext for more

MUS vs MUD Dream11/MUS vs MUD Dream11 prediction/MUS vs MUD Dream11 team/MUS vs MUD Dream11 top picks/MUS vs MUD/Dream11/MUS vs MUD Scorecard/Dream11 Team/Fantasy Tips