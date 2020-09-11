- 1st ODI - 11 Sep, FriMatch Ended294/9(50.0) RR 5.88
MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team ECS T10 Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 11, 2020
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 11, 2020, 12:59 PM IST
MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Bulgaria | European Cricket Series Bulgaria provides an opportunity for numerous native Bulgarians and internationals on five teams to showcase their skills to a global audience.Medical-University-Sofia, Indo-Bulgarian-CC, MU-Dons, Indian-Tuskers and Barbarians compete over five days in 24 fast-paced T10 matches from the magnificent National Sports Academy in Sofia to establish the European Cricket Series Bulgaria Champions.Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
MUS vs MUD ECS T10 Bulgaria Live Streaming Details
Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
MUS vs MUD ECS T10 Bulgaria Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
MUS vs MUD ECS T10 Bulgaria Match Details
September 11 – 1:30 PM IST from National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia.
MUS vs MUD ECS T10 Bulgaria My Dream11 Team
MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sulaiman Ali, Nikhil Oliviera (VICE CAPTAIN)
MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team Batsmen: Kiran Dasan (CAPTAIN), Ishan De Silva, Kevin D’Souza
MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team All-rounders: Nisarg Shah, Bipin Gattapur, Asad Ali Rehemtulla
MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team Bowlers: Albin Jacob, Rohan Patel, Shivang Keshvala
MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Medical University Sofia : Nikhil Oliviera, Bipin Gattapur, Ishaan De Silva, Kevin D’Souza, Tirth Patel, Nisarg Shah (C), Albin Jacob, Omar Rasool (WK), Delrick Vinu, Aarush Sajjad, Shivang Keshvala
MU Dons : Kiran Dasan (C), Saim Hussain (WK), Sunny Talpur, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Sulaiman Ali, Asad Ali Rehmatullah, Rohan Patel, Huzaifah Babur, Thieksan Suresh, Karthik Sreekumar
