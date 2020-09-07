Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team ECS T10 Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 6, 2020

MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MUS vs MUD Dream11 Best Picks / MUS vs MUD Dream11 Captain / MUS vs MUD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |September 7, 2020, 10:53 AM IST
MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team ECS T10 Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 6, 2020

MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Bulgaria | European Cricket Series Bulgaria provides an opportunity for numerous native Bulgarians and internationals on five teams to showcase their skills to a global audience.Medical-University-Sofia, Indo-Bulgarian-CC, MU-Dons, Indian-Tuskers and Barbarians compete over five days in 24 fast-paced T10 matches from the magnificent National Sports Academy in Sofia to establish the European Cricket Series Bulgaria Champions.Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

MUS vs MUD ECS T10 Bulgaria Live Streaming Details

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

MUS vs MUD ECS T10 Bulgaria Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

MUS vs MUD ECS T10 Bulgaria Match Details

September 6 – 11:30 AM IST from National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia.

MUS vs MUD ECS T10 Bulgaria My Dream11 Team

MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Saim Hussain, Sulaiman Ali

MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team Batsmen: Kiran Dasan, Ishaan De Silva (CAPTAIN), Kevin D’Souza (VICE CAPTAIN)

MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team All-rounders: Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Bipin Gattarpur

MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team Bowlers: Karthik Sreekumar, Rohan Patel, Delrick Vinu, Albin Jacob

MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Bergamo Cricket Club : Ishaan De Silva, Albin Jacob, Bipin Gattarpur, Nikhil Oliviera, Nisarg Shah, Delrick Vinu, Tirth Patel, Ashbel Nicson, Kevin D’Souza, Omar Rasool, Huzaif Yusuf

MU Dons : Kiran Dasan, Sunny Talpur, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Sulaiman Ali, Zain Abidi, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan

