MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team ECS T10 Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 6, 2020

Medical-University-Sofia, Indo-Bulgarian-CC, MU-Dons, Indian-Tuskers and Barbarians compete over five days in 24 fast-paced T10 matches from the magnificent National Sports Academy in Sofia to establish the European Cricket Series Bulgaria Champions. Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
MUS vs MUD ECS T10 Bulgaria Live Streaming Details
MUS vs MUD ECS T10 Bulgaria Live Score/Scorecard
MUS vs MUD ECS T10 Bulgaria Match Details
September 6 – 11:30 AM IST from National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia.
MUS vs MUD ECS T10 Bulgaria My Dream11 Team
MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Saim Hussain, Sulaiman Ali
MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team Batsmen: Kiran Dasan, Ishaan De Silva (CAPTAIN), Kevin D’Souza (VICE CAPTAIN)
MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team All-rounders: Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Bipin Gattarpur
MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team Bowlers: Karthik Sreekumar, Rohan Patel, Delrick Vinu, Albin Jacob
MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Bergamo Cricket Club : Ishaan De Silva, Albin Jacob, Bipin Gattarpur, Nikhil Oliviera, Nisarg Shah, Delrick Vinu, Tirth Patel, Ashbel Nicson, Kevin D’Souza, Omar Rasool, Huzaif Yusuf
MU Dons : Kiran Dasan, Sunny Talpur, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Sulaiman Ali, Zain Abidi, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan
