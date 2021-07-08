MUS vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Bulgaria, July 8 03:30 pm IST

MUS vs PLE dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria match between Academic - MU Sofia and VTU-MU Pleven July 8 1530 IST

Academic - MU Sofia vs VTU-MU Pleven Dream11, MUS vs PLE Dream11 Latest Update, MUS vs PLE Dream11 Win, MUS vs PLE Dream11 App, MUS vs PLE Dream11 2021, MUS vs PLE Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, MUS vs PLE Dream11 Live Streaming

MUS vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria Match between Academic - MU Sofia vs VTU-MU Pleven:

Academic-MU Sofia will lock horns with VTU-MU Pleven in two back-to-back encounters on Thursday in the ECS T10 Bulgaria. The match will be held at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia. While the first match between the two teams will kick off at 03:30 pm, the second game will start at 05:30 pm.

Academic-MU Sofia had a disappointing start in the ECS T10 Bulgaria as they lost their opening two games to table-toppers Indo-Bulgarian CC. However, after that, they turned around their campaign to register four consecutive victories. Academic-MU Sofia are currently placed at the second spot in the points table. Academic-MU Sofia are coming into today’s fixture after registering a seven-wicket win over Barbarian CC.

On the other hand, VTU-MU Pleven are currently sitting at the penultimate position on the points table. So far, they have played four games in the ongoing series and lost three of them.

VTU-MU Pleven’s only win of the season came against Barbarian CC in their tournament opener ECS T10 Bulgaria fixture. On Thursday, when VTU-MU Pleven will be up against Academic - MU Sofia, they will be desperate to bounce back and return to winning ways.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Bulgaria match between Academic - MU Sofia and VTU-MU Pleven; here is everything you need to know:

MUS vs PLE Telecast

The match between MUS vs PLE is not televised in India

MUS vs PLE Live Streaming

The match between MUS vs PLE can be live-streamed on FanCode app.

MUS vs PLE Match Details

The match between MUS vs PLE will be played on Thursday, July 8 at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia. The game between MUS vs PLE will start at 03:30 pm (IST).

MUS vs PLE captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Ali Rasool

Vice-captain: Aswad Khan

MUS vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Tarun Yadav

Batsmen: Ashbel Nicson, Kevin D’Souza, Mukul Kadyan

All-Rounders: Akshay Harikumar, Apoorv Mishra, Aswad Khan, Ali Rasool

Bowlers: Albin Jacob, Huzaif Yousuf, Delrick Vinu

MUS vs PLE probable playing XI:

Academic - MU Sofia Predicted Playing XI: Huzaif Yousuf, Ishan De Silva (c), Kevin D’Souza, Ahsan Raja, Ashbel Nicson, Albin Jacob, Ali Rasool, Bradleey Constantine, Delrick Vinu, Kevin George, Nikhil Oliveira (wk)

VTU-MU Pleven Predicted Playing XI: Tarun Yadav, Akshay Harikumar (c), Mukul Kadyan, Apoorv Mishra, Aswad Khan, Jishnu Sivakumar, Aamir Shah, Amal Thomas, Mayank Singh, Nithin Sunil (wk), Suhaid Puthanpurayil

