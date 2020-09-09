MUS vs TUS Dream11 Team ECS T10 Medical University Sofia vs Indian Tuskers – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 9, 2020

MUS vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Bulgaria |
Medical University Sofia will welcome Indian Tuskers on Wednesday, September 9, in their upcoming fixture of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series. The ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series Medical University Sofia vs Indian Tuskers will be played at the National Sports Academy. MUS have played five matches till now while TUS have only played two. In the latest fixture MUS defeated Barbarian CC by 10 wickets while TUS defeated the same team by 9 wickets.
MUS vs TUS ECS T10 Bulgaria Live Streaming Details
Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
MUS vs TUS ECS T10 Bulgaria Live Score/Scorecard
MUS vs TUS ECS T10 Bulgaria Match Details
September 9 – 1:30 PM IST from National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia.
MUS vs TUS ECS T10 Bulgaria My Dream11 Team
MUS vs TUS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Nikhil Oliviera (VICE CAPTAIN)
MUS vs TUS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Clix John, Ishaan De Silva, Kevin DSouza
MUS vs TUS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Nisarg Shah, Bipin Gattapur (CAPTAIN), Akshay Harikumar, F. Mohammad
MUS vs TUS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Huzaif Yusuf, Albin Jacob, Bradley Constantine
MUS vs TUS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Medical University Sofia : Ishaan De Silva, Albin Jacob, Bipin Gattapur, Nikhil Oliviera, Nisarg Shah(C), Delrick Vinu, Tirth Patel, Kevin D’Souza, Omar Rasool(WK), Huzaif Yusuf, Aarush Sajjad
Indian Tuskers : Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus (C), Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil (WK), Bradley Constantine, AshadArifeen, Kevin Shaji, F.Mohammad
