Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 Match 38, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 27 October, 2019

2ND INN

Papua New Guinea

118 (19.3)

Papua New Guinea
v/s
Kenya
Kenya*

73 (18.4)

Papua New Guinea beat Kenya by 45 runs

fixtures

All matches

Match 38: PNG VS KEN

live
PNG PNG
KEN KEN

Dubai

27 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 40: JER VS OMA

upcoming
JER JER
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 41: SCO VS NED

upcoming
SCO SCO
NED NED

Dubai

27 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 42: UAE VS CAN

upcoming
UAE UAE
CAN CAN

Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Mushfiqur Rahim Gives up Wicket-Keeping in Tests to Prolong Career

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has given up wicket-keeping in Test cricket, in order to prolong his career and reduce workload.

Cricketnext Staff |October 27, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
Mushfiqur Rahim Gives up Wicket-Keeping in Tests to Prolong Career

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has given up wicket-keeping in Test cricket, in order to prolong his career and reduce workload.

The thirty-two year old informed Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo of his desire to quit wicket-keeping in the longest format of the game, and Domingo reportedly agreed after consulting other members of the team management.

"I am not interested to keep wickets in Test. Now there are lots of games in the upcoming days and I play in all formats. Apart from international cricket I play in DPL (Dhaka Premier League) and BPL (Bangladesh Premier League). Considering everything, I think it is getting a bit over-loaded," said Mushfiqur.

"I want to perform for a long time and because I am playing across formats I needed to think. I did not have any severe injury during the last five years but at the same time I did not take substantial amount of rest. In future such scenarios should not arise that I have to take rest in one or two series.

"So instead of that [missing series for rest] the only thing that I can do is minimize my workload and that is only possible by not keeping in Test and that's why I have taken this decision," he added.

Prior to the decision to quit wicket-keeping, Mushfiqur maintained that he did not intend to relinquish duties anytime soon, while facing criticism for sloppy glove-work.

"Criticism is not new and it is not happening for just last one year. Everyone is not Shakib Al Hasan that he will give his hundred percent both with bat and ball,” he added. “Probably my batting and keeping was not on the same level and there can be lacking from my side. If that was the case then I would have left keeping across format.

"It is not that I cannot do well despite keeping wickets. I scored my two double centuries while keeping wickets and it is same with all my Test centuries. Probably as a keeper by batting record is better and I still feel that when I am keeping I get a better idea about my batting because I can see everything from behind and it helps.

"[But] I have crossed 30 long time back and if you want to say that is one way of having a long career. What I feel is that I need to play at my best and have to keep my excellence. I just don't want to be part of the playing XI.

"Where ever I play I want to give my best. The performance can be differing on several junctures but I want to be prepared in the best possible way. Considering everything I felt that if I can sacrifice [my keeping] I can give my best for long time.

"But if they [team management] want me to keep wickets in Test in future than that is up to them and you have to give preference to the demand of the team management. For the time being I don't want to keep wickets in Test," he concluded.​

BCBMushfiqur Rahimshakib al hasan

Related stories

Tamim Iqbal to Miss T20I Series Against India, Imrul Kayes Called Up as Replacement
Cricketnext Staff | October 26, 2019, 3:24 PM IST

Tamim Iqbal to Miss T20I Series Against India, Imrul Kayes Called Up as Replacement

Bangladesh Cricket Board to Take Legal Action Against Captain Shakib Al Hasan
Cricketnext Staff | October 26, 2019, 10:24 AM IST

Bangladesh Cricket Board to Take Legal Action Against Captain Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh Train For India Tour After Ending Strike
Cricketnext Staff | October 25, 2019, 9:34 PM IST

Bangladesh Train For India Tour After Ending Strike

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 T20 | Sun, 27 Oct, 2019

OMA v JER
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 T20 | Sun, 27 Oct, 2019

NED v SCO
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 T20 | Sun, 27 Oct, 2019

CAN v UAE
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more