Mushfiqur Rahim Issues Apology for Making Rude Gestures at Teammate on Field

Mushfiqur Rahim has issued an apology a day after he lost his cool and displayed rude gestures to a young teammate in a game in the ongoing Bangladesh T20 league. Rahim is the skipper of the Beximco Dhaka and the incident took place during the eliminator match that was being played in Dhaka against Fortune Barishal. The Beximco Dhaka squad looked good by setting the score of 150 in the first innings and Rahim had a solid contribution of 43 runs off 30 balls. In the 17th over of the second innings of the game, the Fortune Barishal team were five wickets down and needed 45 runs off 19 balls. Their only hope was Afif Hossain, who was playing a threatening game.

It is here that Hossain hit a ball in an attempted scoop shot but missed it and advanced it towards the short fine leg. It was exactly where spinner Nasum Ahmed was standing and the bowler positioned himself to take the catch. But the senior Bangladesh keeper ran about 10 yards to catch the ball and closely avoided a clash with Ahmed.

Often two players have miscommunication with who is going to take a catch and many significant balls have been dropped due to such confusion. But nothing warrants the display of rudeness. Although Rahim managed to successfully catch it, he immediately advanced towards Ahmed angrily. The younger player had his hands out in surrender but Rahim kept gesturing towards him to denote that the catch was his. The incident did not sit well with the cricket fraternity and many criticised Rahim.

Rahim took to his Facebook account and shared a picture with Ahmed. In the apology post, the senior player wrote, “First of all officially I would like to apologize to all my fans and spectators regarding the incident that happened yesterday during the match. I have already apologized after the game to my fellow team mate Nasum.”

Then he went on to ask for forgiveness from the almighty and promised that he won’t display such behaviour ever, on or off the field.

Beximco Dhaka finished the match with a victory and now will play in a preliminary final against Gazi Group Chattogram on Tuesday.