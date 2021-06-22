Mushfiqur Rahim Suffers Hairline Fracture Ahead of Zimbabwe Tour

Bangladesh’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has sustained a hairline fracture on his left index finger, which could affect his prospects of touring Zimbabwe in July.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play a one-off Test, three ODIs and three T20Is in Zimbabwe, but there is some uncertainty over the tour as the country has halted all sporting activity because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rahim, who plays for Abahani Limited in the Dhaka Premier League T20 tournament, sustained the fracture during his team’s match against Gazi Group Cricketers on Monday.

“We did a CT scan on Mushfiq’s hand, which has come up with a hairline fracture on his left index finger," Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) chief physician, Debashish Chowdhury, told ESPNcricinfo.

“We have asked him to take a break of one week, but we are hopeful that the recovery won’t take too long, since it is a hairline fracture. We will review the injury after one week, and then we can determine what to do next," he added.

