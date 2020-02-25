Mushfiqur, Spinners Star as Bangladesh Thrash Zimbabwe
Nayeem Hasan spun Bangladesh to a massive win by an innings and 106 runs in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe at the Shere Bangla Stadium on Tuesday, after Mushfiqur Rahim became the leading run-scorer for the country in red ball cricket. Hasan grabbed 5/82 in Zimbabwe's second innings to give him a match haul of 9/152.
Mushfiqur, Spinners Star as Bangladesh Thrash Zimbabwe
Nayeem Hasan spun Bangladesh to a massive win by an innings and 106 runs in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe at the Shere Bangla Stadium on Tuesday, after Mushfiqur Rahim became the leading run-scorer for the country in red ball cricket. Hasan grabbed 5/82 in Zimbabwe's second innings to give him a match haul of 9/152.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Wed, 26 Feb, 2020
HK v MALKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Semi Final 1 T20 | Wed, 26 Feb, 2020
TBC v TBCKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Semi Final 2 T20 | Wed, 26 Feb, 2020
TBC v TBCKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 26 Feb, 2020
WI v SLHambantota All Fixtures
Team Rankings