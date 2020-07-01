Must Give Virat Kohli Credit for Continuing to Learn from MS Dhoni: Michael Hussey

Former Australia cricketer Michael Hussey believes India skipper Virat Kohli should be given credit for still learning from MS Dhoni.
Dhoni gave up the captaincy in white-ball cricket only in 2017 but has remained an active part of the side, with Kohli often seen discussing strategies with him.
"I think you got to give a lot of kudos to Virat Kohli, having someone like MS Dhoni still in the team who’s been, arguably, India’s most successful captain. Sometimes some people would find that threatening to still have that person in the team," Hussey said in an episode of chat show Sony Ten’s Pit Stop on Sony India’s Facebook page.
"But I think that’s where you need to tip your hat to Virat and so you know he’s obviously got the personality to say ‘no, no I would like this guy around. I can learn from this guy, and he’s going to help me get down the better skipper and obviously have a better team’," he added.
Also Read: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Keep Dressing Room Calm, Virat Kohli Keeps Everyone on Toes - Parthiv Patel
Former skipper Dhoni has not played an international game for almost a year now, with his last match in national colours coming in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand.
That has led to speculation about his future in the side but he has remained silent about the issue. Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh, however, believes Dhoni's days in the India blue are over.
"I was at the Chennai (Super Kings) camp, and a lot of people asked me, 'Is Dhoni going to play? Will he be selected at the [T20] World Cup?' I said, 'I don't know, it's up to him'. Whether he wants to play or not, it's his decision," Harbhajan had told Rohit Sharma in an Instagram live session.
"He will 100% play the IPL, but does he want to play for India anymore, that's the first thing we need to find out. Does he feel like it or not? As far as I know, he doesn't want to.
"Usne khel liya hain India ke liye (he's done playing for India), and as far as I know him, I don't think he would want to wear the blue jersey again."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Must Give Virat Kohli Credit for Continuing to Learn from MS Dhoni: Michael Hussey
Former Australia cricketer Michael Hussey believes India skipper Virat Kohli should be given credit for still learning from MS Dhoni.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings