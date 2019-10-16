Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Mustafizur Has to Prove Fitness to be Picked for India Tour: Bangladesh Chief Selector

Mustafizur Rahman will have to prove his fitness in domestic cricket if he's to be considered for selection for Bangladesh's tour of India, according to chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

Cricketnext Staff |October 16, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
The left-arm pacer missed the first round of the National Cricket League with an ankle injury. He last played in the T20I tri-series against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe at home last month.

"He will have to prove his fitness in the NCL game to be considered for the upcoming Test series against India," Abedin said. "The physio had given us some guidelines. He was supposed to play from the very first match. However, because he has some minor problem with his ankle, he was not able to take the full load, and therefore was unable to play the first match.

"He is in the recovery phase now. We have to assess how many overs he can bowl. I have been given a guideline that he cannot bowl more than 15 overs in the upcoming match, and so we will consider that and subsequently assess his fitness during the four-day games.”

Bangladesh's tour of India begins with the first T20I on November 3 in New Delhi. The two teams play a total of three T20Is and two Tests, the first of which begins on November 14 in Indore.

The second round of National Cricket League begins on October 17, which means Mustafizur is racing against time.

"This is completely the decision of the team management," Abedin said. "We don't work in the field. There is a fitness trainer, bowling coach, who will judge whether he can bowl in back-to-back matches and how many overs he can bowl.

"We were really concerned about our pace bowlers, because right now, there are many players who are unavailable due to injury. If I make a list of ten players, then five of them will be on the injury list.

"Our pace bowlers are always criticised for their fitness levels. Now, however, the way we are prioritising our fitness from the first-class level, I think we will get the results in two years. If you don't have good fitness, it is really tough to bowl in two innings.”

india vs bangladesh 2019mustafizur rahman

