Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Mustafizur Joins Long List of Injured Players for Bangladesh

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 13, 2019, 3:15 PM IST
Mustafizur Joins Long List of Injured Players for Bangladesh

Loading...
With the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup just a few weeks away, Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has injured his left ankle, becoming the latest to join a growing injury list for the team.

Rahman injured the ankle during training, and local media reports suggest that he could be out of action for a minimum of two weeks. While this does not directly hamper Rahman’s chances of making it to Bangladesh’s World Cup squad, he could miss the starting of a pre-World Cup training camp.

“There is no fracture-related injury (but) there is some pain in the ligament, a lateral ankle sprain," Bangladesh Cricket Board chief physician Dr Debashish Chowdhury told the Daily Star. "He had suffered this kind of sprain before but predictions regarding these injuries are difficult.

"He will rest partially with little exercise in between and his condition will be reassessed two weeks from now."

Bangladesh are expected to announce their World Cup squad on April 23rd. The other players injured include Mushfiqur Rahim, who suffered a broken rib-cage in the Asia Cup, and also sustained a finger injury during the team’s tour to New Zealand. While the finger injury has almost healed, the rib is still recovering.

Among the bowlers, Rubel Hossain is recovering from a side-strain which he picked up during a recent domestic game, and Taskin Ahmed is coming back from an ankle injury. All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin continues to play domestic cricket, simultaneously dealing with elbow issues.

Bangladesh will play a tri-nation ODI series in Ireland against the hosts and West Indies, before the World Cup gets underway on May 30th.
bangladeshBangladesh cricket teamICC World Cupmustafizur rahman
First Published: April 13, 2019, 3:14 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...