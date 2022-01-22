Mustard Crop Flourishing In MS Dhoni's Ranchi Farmhouse; See Pictures

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been doing agricultural activities for a long time at his farm house located in Chambo near Ranchi in Jharkhand. He often shares pictures of himself from his farmhouse and this time two pictures of the actor from the flourishing mustard field in his farmhouse are going viral. This mustard field is located inside the 43-acre farmhouse. The pictures show MS Dhoni is standing in the middle of the mustard field with his agricultural advisor Roshan.

Dhoni’s family is in Ranchi and spending quality time at his residence in Simlia area. He often visits his farmhouse. A few days ago, he went to the mustard field in his farmhouse and got himself clicked with Roshan. They both are seen posing for the camera with smiles inside the mustard field surrounded by yellow mustard flowers.

Dhoni’s agricultural advisor Roshan said that mustard crop has been planted in the farmhouse using the intercropping method.

“Pea plants have been planted between the mustard plants. Actually, under intercropping, more than one crop is planted in a field, which gives a good yield. This time many vegetables including cabbage, ginger and capsicum have been cultivated on a large scale in the 43-acre farmhouse,” he said.

Mustard planted in Dhoni’s field is actually becoming a selfie point too. Its beauty is such that even the employees working here take their pictures in the mustard field.

Roshan said that Dhoni is a fan of green vegetables and whenever he lives in Ranchi, he likes to eat only green vegetables from his farmhouse. “These vegetables are also being sent to the local markets of Ranchi,” he added.

Earlier, Dhoni shared a video of himself picking strawberries from the field at his farmhouse. The video uploaded on January 8 on Instagram has garnered over 19 million views.

