Muttiah Muralitharan Admitted to Chennai Hospital for Cardiac Issue

Sri Lankan legend and Sunrisers Hyderabad spin coach Muttiah Muralitharan has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai for a cardiac issue. He underwent surgery and will rejoin the SRH squad after being discharged.

Muralitharan had been admitted for an angioplasty procedure. Muralitharan is in the city for IPL 2021, in which he’s a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad coaching staff.

“He had consulted doctors in Sri Lanka over blockage in his heart before coming for the IPL. He was initially told there was no need for any stents but at the Apollo Hospital here in Chennai, he was advised angioplasty. He immediately got it done,” Shanmuganathan, the CEO of the Sunrisers, told Cricbuzz. “He is very much fine and he should back in the ground in a few days.”

Muralitharan turned 49 on Saturday, April 17. He’s the highest wicket taker in the history of Test cricket, with 800 wickets.

Muralitharan represented Sri Lanka in 133 Tests, 350 ODIs and 12 T20 Internationals. He took a staggering 800 wickets in the longest format, 534 in the ODIs and 13 in the T20s. He was also part of Sri Lanka”s ODI World Cup triumph in 1996.

