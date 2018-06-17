Muttiah Muralitharan Rejects Sri Lanka Cricket's Offer

A veteran of 133 Tests, Muralitharan hit out at the administrators and said that he has no trust in the system. In a statement released he said, “I am of the view that it is an insincere, cunning move, more to use us when the cricket administration is in such a deplorable state and stand by the sentiments that Mahela has expressed.”
“It is sad that National cricketers are not consulted until it (the sport) hits the rock bottom. I would not hesitate to give of my time if I do realize the genuineness and credibility of the administration despite my own professional coaching engagements worldwide,” Muralitharan added.
Until recently Muralitharan was a part of the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad as a spin consultant. Bowlers like Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan had done wonders under his tutelage. It was during this tournament that Murali had said that politicians with little knowledge of the game were responsible for the deteriorating quality of cricket in Sri Lanka.
On the other hand, Mahela had posted his views on social media where he wrote, “With all due respect to the selectors and Sports Minister, I have spent one year in the Cricket Committee and six months in a special advisory committee and no recommendations were implemented. I don’t have any trust in the system. If anyone wants to buy time please don’t use us.”
With all due respect to the selectors & the sports minister i have spent 1 year in the cricket committee & 6 months in a special advisory committee & no recomendations were implimented. I dont have any trust in the system. If any one wants to buy time please dont use us! https://t.co/tRXyLJ65n3— Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) June 14, 2018
Last year Sri Lanka suffered a lost a series against India on home soil, to go with a loss in the ODI series against Zimbabwe.
First Published: June 17, 2018, 12:32 PM IST