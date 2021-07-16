Muttiah Muralitharan’s Son has a Bowling Action Similar to his Father

Sri Lanka’s spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan recently shared a video online where he is bowling with his son Naren in the nets. As soon as the clip made its way on the webspace, people started citing comparisons between the father-son duo. Naren’s bowling action is uncannily similar to his father’s and it has left netizens stumped. Perhaps, Naren is on his way to emulate what his legendary father did. Muralitharan, who is the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), is seen wearing the franchise’s jersey. The Sri Lankan great tweeted, “Father and Son Time,” and credited the official Twitter handle of SRH for capturing the video.

Here is the video:

Known for his unique action, Muralitharan is regarded as one of the best spin bowlers of all time. In his legendary career, he rattled some of the greatest batting line-ups of the world including Sachin Tendulkar, Adam Gilchrist and Saeed Anwar. Also known as the Smiling Assassin, the right-arm spinner holds the record for most wickets in both Tests and ODIs. He claimed 800 and 534 scalps, in the two formats, respectively, the highest by any player in the world.

Recently, the spin legend slammed four senior cricketers in the national team over the central contracts’ dispute. Many Sri Lankan players, including the likes of Angelo Mathews and Kusal Perera, have been involved in an ugly spat with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) over the new contracts.

Muralitharan criticised the senior players and asserted they refused to sign the contract as they were entitled to less pay under the modified system. “This year, we think they don’t need a central contract, we can go with tour contracts,” he was quoted by Hiru TV as saying. The Sri Lankan players have signed new tour contracts ahead of the India series versus India beginning July 18.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here