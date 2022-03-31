MWR vs SR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Zimbabwe T20 2022 match, March 31, 5:00 pm IST

MWR vs SR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Zimbabwe T20 2022 match between Mid West Rhinos and Southern Rocks: Mid West Rhinos and Southern Rocks will play against each other in the 3rd place playoff match of the Zimbabwe T20 2022. The game will be conducted at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, March 31. In the previous encounter between Rhinos and Rocks, Rhinos won by five wickets.

Overall, Mid West Rhinos finished in third place in the points table. They collected 20 points by winning two and losing as many games. The team is on a two-match losing streak. Rhinos lost their last two games against Mountaineers and Mashonaland Eagles.

Southern Rocks could win just one from their four matches. Their only victory in the tournament came in their second game against Matabeleland Tuskers by 28 runs.

Ahead of the match between Mid West Rhinos and Southern Rocks; here is everything you need to know:

MWR vs SR Telecast

Mid West Rhinos vs Southern Rocks game will not be telecast in India.

MWR vs SR Live Streaming

The Zimbabwe T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MWR vs SR Match Details

The match will be played at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare at 5:00 pm IST on March 31, Thursday.

MWR vs SR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Neville Madziva

Vice-Captain - Tadiwanashe Marumani

Suggested Playing XI for MWR vs SR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nyasha Mayavo

Batters: Tarisai Musakanda, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano

All-rounders: Roy Kaia, Ryan Burl, Neville Madziva

Bowlers: Tendai Chisoro, Carl Mumba, Blessing Muzarabani, Brandon Mavuta

MWR vs SR Probable XIs:

Mid West Rhinos: Neville Madziva, Carl Mumba, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tarisai Musakanda, Ryan Burl, Charles Kunje, Brandon Mavuta, Manson Chikowero, Nyasha Mayavo, Johnathan Campbell, Michael Chinouya

Southern Rocks: Andre Odendaal, Roy Kaia, Cephas Zhuwao, Blessing Muzarabani, Richmond Mutumbami, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tendai Chisoro, Travor Mutsamba, Brian Mudzinganyama, Delan Hondo, William Mashinge

