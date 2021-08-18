My 3 Favourite Boys: Ritika Sajdeh Shares Selfie With Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur

India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh on Tuesday shared a group selfie with her “three favourite boys” on her official Instagram page with her 2.1 million followers. The photograph featured India seamer Shardul Thakur, Ritika’s brother Kunal Sajdeh and her hubby Rohit. Ritika’s post was well received by her Insta family as they soon flooded the comment section of the post with their remarks. The snap has also garnered over 340k likes on the photo and video sharing platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritika Sajdeh (@ritssajdeh)

Responding to the post a fan wrote, “I really love how Shardul Chachu Hangout with Sharma Family."

Another user wrote, “In-making all-rounder, perfect brother and a soul hearted husband… Did I sum it up correctly?”

Another Insta user wished Rohit and Shardul luck for the third Test match against England.

“Good luck for the third Test guys… Please win this series at least,” the user wrote.

At present, Rohit and Shardul are in England for the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England.

Virat Kohli-led Team India have taken a lead of 1-0 following their thumping 151 run win over England in the second Test match, which was played at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground of London.

Rohit played a valuable knock of 83 runs off 145 balls and stitched a 126-run opening partnership with KL Rahul, who went on to score a stunning century, in the first innings of the match. Rohit followed it up with a 21 run knock in the second innings.

Meanwhile, Shardul, who was part of India’s playing XI in the opening Test, did not feature in the second match. The first match between India and England, which was played at the Trend Bridge, ended in a draw.

India and England will once again lock horns with each other on August 25 for the third Test at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.

