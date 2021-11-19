'My Actions Don't Meet The Standard of an Australian Cricket Captain': Tim Paine After Relinquishing Captaincy | WATCH

Tim Paine, on Friday, stepped down from the position of Australia’s Test captain after getting involved in ‘sexting scandal’. Paine took the tough decision ahead of the upcoming Ashes 2021/22. The former Australia skipper also released a statement on Friday after relinquishing the position and apologised for his action which has hurt his family and others.

Paine claims that relinquishing the position is the right thing to avoid any unwelcome disruption to the team ahead of the Ashes series.

The clip of the press conference went viral where he admitted that his action doesn’t meet the standard of an Australian captain

“On reflection, my actions in 2017 do not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain, or the wider community. I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and pain that I have caused to my wife, my family, and to the other party," Paine said in the press conference.

“I’m sorry for the damage that this does to the reputation of our sport. And I believe that it is the right decision for me to stand down as captain, effective immediately. I do not want this to become an unwelcome disruption to the team ahead of what is a huge Ashes series. I have loved my role as captain of the Australian cricket team. It’s been the greatest privilege of my sporting life to lead the Australian men’s test team," he added.

Paine sent a former Cricket Tasmania employee a “d*** pic” and a series of lewd messages on the eve of the 2017-18 Ashes series, as per Fox Cricket.

Premier pacer Pat Cummins is expected to take the charge of the Australian Test team for the upcoming Ashes Test series. However, Paine is expected to continue to be part of the Australian team as a wicketkeeper batter for the mega-series.

“To Australian cricket fans – deeply sorry that my past behaviour has impacted our game on the eve of the Ashes. For the disappointment I have caused to fans and the entire cricket community, I apologise. I’ve been blessed with a wonderful, loving and supportive family, and it breaks my heart to know how much I’ve let them down. They have always stood by me, been my most loyal fans, and I’m indebted to them for their support."

“I will remain a committed member of the Australian cricket team, and look forward with anticipation to what is a huge Ashes tour," Paine said.

The wicketkeeper batter took over the charge of the Australian team after Steve Smith was stripped of the captaincy following the infamous ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

